Marlies Open up Back-To-Back in Belleville

The Toronto MarliesÂ are back on the road for the first half of a home-and-home against the Belleville Senators. This will be the first of 12 meetings between the two this season.

TheÂ Senators hadÂ the Marlies number last season,Â picking up the win inÂ six of theirÂ 8 meetings. The Marlies will be looking to flip that script this season. The last time these two teams met was on May 20th, 2021, when TorontoÂ toppedÂ BellevilleÂ 6-3. The Marlies are coming off of aÂ tough 5-0 loss to Laval on Wednesday, while the Senators are riding a 7-3 win over Rochester.Â Â Both teams have identical 2-3-0 records entering Friday's game.

Kirill Semyonov leads the way in points on the Marlies side with five. On theÂ Senators side, Jake Lucchini also leads the team in scoring with five points.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

