COVID-19 Policy Update
October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. -Â The California Department of Public Health has announced updates to its 'Mega Event (events of 1,000 or more attendees)' COVID-19 safety policies.
The updated policy includes:
Verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative testÂ result is required of all attendees.
Indoor venue and event operators may not use self-attestation as a mode of verification.
All businesses and venue operators must check the identification of all attendees age 18 and over to validate their vaccination record or proof of negative test (effective December 1).
Acceptable identification is any document that includes the name of the person and photograph.
Information will be prominently placed on all communications, including the reservation and ticketing systems, to ensure guests are aware of testing and vaccination requirements (including acceptable modes of verification).
Attendees must followÂ CDPH Guidance for Face Coverings.
Venues should make masks available to attendees upon request.
Information on where to get vaccinated or tested is available via the California Department of Public Health.
