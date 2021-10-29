Minnesota Wild Recalls Calen Addison and Adam Beckman, Jon Lizotte Reassigned to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Calen Addison and forward Adam Beckman from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and reassigned defenseman Jon Lizotte to Iowa.

Addison, 21 (4/11/00), has recorded two assists and eight shots on goal in four games with Iowa this season. The 5-11, 173-pound native of Brandon, Man., made his NHL debut on Feb. 16, 2021, at Los Angeles and played in three games with Minnesota. He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games last season. Addison made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 5 at Vegas on May 24, 2021, and registered an assist on the game-winning goal. He has collected 26 points (6-20&) in 38 career AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Iowa. Addison was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins with Alex Galchenyuk and a first-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft (Carson Lambos) in exchange for Jason Zucker on Feb. 10, 2020.

Beckman, 20 (5/10/01), has tallied three points (1-2=3) and leads Iowa with 16 shots on goal in four games this season. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound native of Saskatoon, Sask., owns eight points (4-4=8) in 13 career AHL contests with Iowa. He recorded 107 points (48-59=107) in 63 games with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2019-20. Beckman led the WHL in scoring, goals and shots on goal (316) and ranked second in power-play goals (16) and game-winning goals (9) and was named the WHL Player of the Year. He was selected by Minnesota in the third round (75th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. Beckman has not appeared in an NHL game and will wear sweater No. 53 with the Wild.

Lizotte was recalled by Minnesota yesterday and recorded four blocked shots and three hits in 14:43 of time on ice in his NHL debut at Seattle last night. Lizotte has played in one game for Iowa this season.

Iowa plays at the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at 2 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. as well. The games will be broadcast live on KXNO and on AHLTV.

Iowa plays at the Manitoba Moose on Saturday at 2 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. as well. The games will be broadcast live on KXNO and on AHLTV.

