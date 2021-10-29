Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: October 29 & 30

The Henderson Silver Knights return home after two road lossesÂ to the Abbotsford Canucks. Henderson will take the ice against the Bakersfield Condors on Friday, Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. PT and Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena.

NOTES

The Silver KnightsÂ record on the season isÂ currently have a 2-1-1.

Last season, the Silver Knights took on the CondorsÂ 10Â times,Â with the HSKÂ winning three of those contests. They were the only team that HSK had a losing record against.

The Condors defeated the Silver KnightsÂ duringÂ theÂ 2020-21Â Pacific Division Finals. This is the first time this season these teams have metÂ since the division finals in May.

When asked about tomorrow's match up on HSK Today with Brian McCormack, Silver Knights forward Ben Jones said, "It's a good rivalry, everybody gets extra amped up for this game."

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Five games into their season, the Bakersfield Condors have a 3-2-0 record. Their last game against the Colorado Eagles was the first time this season the Condors did not score the first goal of theÂ game, as well as the first time theyÂ trailed their opponents after the first period.

Their top point leaders are Seth Griffith with seven points (2G, 5A) and Adam Cracknell with six points (3G, 3A). GriffithÂ found success against the Silver Knights last season,Â scoring three goals and five assists in ten games played. Cracknell had one goal and six assists in those matchups.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Oct. 29:Â Watch on AHLtv, Listen on 1230 The Game

Oct. 30:Â Watch on AHLtv and The CW Las Vegas, Listen on 1230 The Game

HSKÂ POINTÂ LEADERS

Peyton Krebs- 5 points (5A)

Pavel Dorofeyev- 4 points (4G)

Daniil Miromanov- 4 points (2G, 2A)

Lynden McCallum- 4 points (1G, 3A)

Ben Jones- 3 points (1 G, 2A)

Sven Bärtschi- 3 points (1G, 2A)

