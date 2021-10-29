Anaheim Ducks Recall Lettieri
October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Vinni Lettieri from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Lettieri, 26 (2/6/95), has appeared in 51 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers, recording 2-6=8 points and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). The 5-11, 185-pound forward skated in five games with the Ducks in 2020-21, including his Anaheim debut Jan. 26, 2021 at Arizona. Signed as a free agent, Oct. 10, 2020, Lettieri began this season with San Diego, scoring two goals in three games (2-0=2) to lead the Gulls in goals.
In 2020-21 with San Diego, Lettieri scored 14-12& points in 22 AHL games, ranking sixth among AHL leaders in points-per-game (1.18, min. 15 games played) and tied for eighth in goals. A native of Excelsior, Minn., Lettieri has scored 87-73Å points with 117 PIM in 198 career AHL games with San Diego and Hartford. He also scored 37-46=83 points in four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2013-17), helping the Golden Gophers to a 2015 Big Ten championship.
