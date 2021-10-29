Silver Knights Drop Nevada Day Game against Bakersfield Condors, 3-2

October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell, 3-2, in their first game against the Bakersfield Condors this season at the Orleans Arena Friday afternoon.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Paul Cotter was the lone scorer in an exciting first period, ripping one past Condors goaltender Olivier Rodrigue at 6:54 in the first. Silver Knights goaltender Logan Thompson turned away 13 shots on goal, keeping the game scoreless for Bakersfield in the first period. Cooper Marody got Bakersfield the equalizer early in the second, capitalizing on their third power play of the game and marking the 5thpoint in 3 games for the forward. The Condors took their first lead of the game as James Hamblin tucked in a short-handed goal past Thompson on a partial breakaway late in the third period. However, the Silver Knights answered right away with a goal by Brayden Pachal, tying the game at two goals apiece. In the end, Condor's forward Devin Brosseau sniped one past Thompson with 5 seconds left in regulation to win Bakersfield the game.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will gear up for their second of the two-game series against the Condors tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the match up locally on The CW Las Vegas (channel 33 or cable 6) or AHLtv, Â and listen on 1230 The Game.

