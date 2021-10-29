T-Birds Recall Pierog from Worcester, Sign Albano to PTO

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have recalled forward Nic Pierog (#41) from the ECHL's Worcester Railers. In addition, the team has signed defenseman Nick Albano (#3) to a professional tryout.

Pierog, 28, has recorded a goal and an assist in two games this season for the Worcester Railers in the ECHL. He has scored 20 or more goals on three different occasions in his ECHL career and has skated in 15 career AHL games with Providence and Bridgeport. He signed a one-year AHL contract with the Thunderbirds this past summer.

Albano, 25, is a native of Beverly, Mass. and skated for UMASS-Boston in his collegiate career, where he tallied 21 goals and 64 assists in 79 games. He has scored one goal in three games with Worcester this season. his first as a professional.

The Thunderbirds return to the ice on Saturday and Sunday for a pair of home contests against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (7:05 p.m.) and the Charlotte Checkers (2:05 p.m.) respectively.

