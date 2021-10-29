Moose Recall Burgess and Pomerleau

October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled forward Todd Burgess and defenceman Tristan Pomerleau from the Newfoundland Growlers.

Todd Burgess

Forward

Born April 3, 1996 -- Phoenix, Ariz.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 179 -- Shoots R

Burgess, 25, has three goals, including two shorthanded tallies, in his first three professional games with Newfoundland. Prior to turning pro, Burgess posted 62 points (27G, 35A) in 127 NCAA games split between Minnesota State - Mankato and R.P.I. Burgess was originally drafted by the Ottawa Senators in the fourth round (103rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Tristan Pomerleau

Defence

Born June 22, 1996 - Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

Height 5.11 - Weight 200 - Shoots L

Pomerleau, 25, has one assist in his first three games of the season with Newfoundland. The Riviere-du-Loup, Que. product appeared in one game with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-21 season. Prior to making his pro debut, Pomerleau spent three seasons at the University of New Brunswick (USports) where he recorded 33 points (6G, 27A) in 80 career games.

The Moose are in action Saturday and Sunday against the Iowa Wild. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

2021-22 Manitoba Moose Seat Packages are available for purchase now. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.