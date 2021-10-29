Mismash Nets Two in Ads Loss
October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Playing in his first professional game, Admirals forward Grant Mismash scored his first two pro goals, but it wasn't enough as the Ads dropped a 4-2 decision to the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.
The loss was the third straight for Milwaukee, who look to get back on the winning Saturday night in Grand Rapids.
The Wolves got on the board first as Stefan Noesen scored on a breakaway just 4:43 into the game.
Mismash tied the score and brought the bears raining down with 2:30 left in the first period after he cleaned up a loose puck in front of the Chicago net. With the Admirals on the power-play, Matt Tennyson fired a shot from the right circle that got caught up in traffic. Egor Afanasyev was the first to the puck and he got a shot off that was stopped by Wolves goalie Alex Lyon. From there Michael McCarron had a couple of whacks at it, but his attempts were thwarted as well before the puck squirted to Mismash, who roofed a backhand for his first professional goal.
The goal triggered an avalanche of teddy bears on the team's annual Jockey Being Family Teddy Bear Toss. The bears were collected and will be donated to UMOS, a Milwaukee non-profit advocacy group focusing on the underserved.
The score stayed that way until Mismash struck again at 11:29 of the middle frame. Cody Glass got the play going when his hard backchecking created a neutral zone turnover. He passed the puck up to Mishmash who was behind the Wolves defense and beat Lyon stick side to give Milwaukee a 2-1 advantage.
However, the Wolves would score three times in a six-minute span to turn their deficit into a 4-2 lead. Chicago leveled the score at two, courtesy of an Andrew Poturalski one-timer during a 5-on-3 advantage at 6:34 of the third, and then took the lead less than five minutes later on Spencer Smallman's first tally of the season. Cavan Fitzgerald then made it 4-2 with 7:26 to play in the game.
The Admirals look to get back on the winning track as they travel to Grand Rapids Saturday night to take on the Griffins at 6 pm CT. Their next home game is on Friday, November 5th against the Manitoba Moose at 7 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2021
- Mismash Nets Two in Ads Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory over Charlotte Checkers - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Rally to Take Fourth Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Outlast Rocket to Take Game One of Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Domingue Sensational in Shootout Loss at Hartford - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Point Streak Stays Alive After 3-2 Shootout Loss to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Fall Short in 4-3 Loss to Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Edge Penguins in 3-2 Shootout Victory at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Come up Short in 4-3 Road Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Remain Undefeated, Defeat Phantoms, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Defenseman Isaak Phillips Makes NHL Debut; Becomes 101st IceHog to Head to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lettieri - San Diego Gulls
- COVID-19 Policy Update - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Calen Addison and Adam Beckman, Jon Lizotte Reassigned to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Drop Nevada Day Game against Bakersfield Condors, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Marlies Open up Back-To-Back in Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Recall Burgess and Pomerleau - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds, Mercy Hospital to Continue Onesie Program - Springfield Thunderbirds
- T-Birds Recall Pierog from Worcester, Sign Albano to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 29 at Laval - Rochester Americans
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: October 29 & 30 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Return to XL Center Looking for Revenge vs. Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies' Biega, Clune Suspended - AHL
- Winger Brett Leason Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Mismash Nets Two in Ads Loss
- Admirals Host Teddy Bear Toss Friday
- Ads Comeback Falls Short
- Olivier Assigned to Milwaukee
- Preds Recall Novak, Assign Glass