Mismash Nets Two in Ads Loss

October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Playing in his first professional game, Admirals forward Grant Mismash scored his first two pro goals, but it wasn't enough as the Ads dropped a 4-2 decision to the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The loss was the third straight for Milwaukee, who look to get back on the winning Saturday night in Grand Rapids.

The Wolves got on the board first as Stefan Noesen scored on a breakaway just 4:43 into the game.

Mismash tied the score and brought the bears raining down with 2:30 left in the first period after he cleaned up a loose puck in front of the Chicago net. With the Admirals on the power-play, Matt Tennyson fired a shot from the right circle that got caught up in traffic. Egor Afanasyev was the first to the puck and he got a shot off that was stopped by Wolves goalie Alex Lyon. From there Michael McCarron had a couple of whacks at it, but his attempts were thwarted as well before the puck squirted to Mismash, who roofed a backhand for his first professional goal.

The goal triggered an avalanche of teddy bears on the team's annual Jockey Being Family Teddy Bear Toss. The bears were collected and will be donated to UMOS, a Milwaukee non-profit advocacy group focusing on the underserved.

The score stayed that way until Mismash struck again at 11:29 of the middle frame. Cody Glass got the play going when his hard backchecking created a neutral zone turnover. He passed the puck up to Mishmash who was behind the Wolves defense and beat Lyon stick side to give Milwaukee a 2-1 advantage.

However, the Wolves would score three times in a six-minute span to turn their deficit into a 4-2 lead. Chicago leveled the score at two, courtesy of an Andrew Poturalski one-timer during a 5-on-3 advantage at 6:34 of the third, and then took the lead less than five minutes later on Spencer Smallman's first tally of the season. Cavan Fitzgerald then made it 4-2 with 7:26 to play in the game.

The Admirals look to get back on the winning track as they travel to Grand Rapids Saturday night to take on the Griffins at 6 pm CT. Their next home game is on Friday, November 5th against the Manitoba Moose at 7 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.