Wolf Pack Return to XL Center Looking for Revenge vs. Penguins

HARTFORD, CT - For the second time in three weeks, the Hartford Wolf Pack will kick off a three-in-three set on a Friday night at the XL Center. Tonight, it's the second of six meetings this season between the Pack and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The sides met seven days ago in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and will meet again back at the XL Center in seven days.

The Wolf Pack will look to keep the good times rolling, as they have points in three straight games, are 2-0-0-0 at the XL Center, and have points in four of their first five games (3-1-1-0) this season.

Tale of The Tape:

As mentioned above, this is the second of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and Penguins this season. It's the first of three meetings at the XL Center, with the second meeting in Hartford coming next Saturday night. After next Saturday's game, the Wolf Pack and Penguins won't see each other again until March 13th in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins claimed a 2-1 victory on home ice last Friday night, edging the Pack out in overtime. Filip Hallander scored his first AHL goal to break the ice, but Anthony Greco evened the score late in the first period with his first of the season. Forward Kasper Bjorkqvist, currently with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, scored the overtime winner 2:41 into the extra frame.

The last time the Penguins were in Hartford, they scored another overtime victory. That one, on February 22nd, 2020, came on a penalty shot 1:47 into the overtime. Adam Johnson played the role of hero for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton that night. That 4-3 decision snapped a streak of twelve straight home wins for the Wolf Pack.

Overall, the Wolf Pack are 24-27-1-8-1 (W-L-T-OTL-SOL) against the Penguins in franchise history. The Pack have lost four straight (0-2-2-0) in the series.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Pack collected three out of a possible four points last weekend during a two-game road trip to Pennsylvania. After falling 2-1 in overtime to the Penguins, the Wolf Pack bounced back with a 3-1 victory in Lehigh Valley over the Phantoms on

Saturday night. Forward Jonny Brodzinski scored the winning goal 14:58 into the third period, while defenseman Anthony Bitetto and forward Ty Ronning each nabbed their first goals of the season.

Goaltender Adam Huska collected his first win of the season, making 21 saves in the effort.

The Wolf Pack have been tied after two periods of play in four of their first five games. Interestingly, all four games have had an identical 1-1 score at the second intermission. The Wolf Pack are 2-1-1-0 in those games.

The Wolf Pack recorded their first forty shot performance (41 shots) of the 2021-22 season on Saturday night against the Phantoms. They outshot both the Penguins and Phantoms last weekend after being outshot in each of the first three games.

The Wolf Pack have surrendered the first goal in all five games they have played this season. They last scored the game's first goal on May 6th, 2021, against the Providence Bruins. That was the 2020-21 season finale.

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins enter this weekend with a 4-1-0-0 record following Wednesday night's 4-2 victory against the Phantoms. Radim Zohorna scored twice in the victory, including the winning goal with three seconds remaining in the first period. Filip Lindberg made 20 saves in the win.

After splitting their opening weekend with a 2-1 win against the Phantoms and a 4-1 loss to the Charlotte Checkers, the Penguins swept a two-game set last weekend with a pair of overtime wins. The Pens knocked off both the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms by identical 2-1 scores last Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Bjorkqvist had the winner on Friday against the Pack, while forward Valtteri Puustinen had the winner on Sunday. Puustinen leads the Penguins with six points (3 g, 3 a) in five games thus far. Forward Michael Chaput is second on the club with three points (1 g, 2 a).

Defenseman Juuso Riikola and Bjorkqvist were both recalled by the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week and remain with the club.

Game Information:

$2 beers and $1 hot dogs are back TONIGHT! Every Friday night at the XL Center is $2 beer and $1 hot dog night when the Wolf Pack take to the ice. In addition, don't miss our costume contest tomorrow night when the Wolf Pack host the Checkers at 7:00 pm.

To secure your seats and join the fun for this milestone 25th anniversary season

