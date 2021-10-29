Monsters Point Streak Stays Alive After 3-2 Shootout Loss to Crunch

SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 3-1-0-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Syracuse's Gage Goncalves scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 18:58 sending Cleveland into the first intermission trailing 1-0. Following a scoreless second period, Kevin Stenlund deflected a shot in at 1:45 of the final frame with assists from Jake Christiansen and Justin Danforth to tie the game 1-1. Gabriel Fortier notched a tally for the Crunch a minute later at 2:45, but Danforth recorded a marker at 6:33 off helpers from Stenlund and Cole Clayton bringing the score to 2-2. After no goals in the extra overtime frame, the Monsters fell in a shootout after Goncalves scored the Crunch's 3-2 game-winning goal.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves in defeat while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt made 26 saves for the victory.

The Monsters travel to faceoff against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, October 30, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 2 0 0 2

SYR 1 0 1 0 1 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 28 0/4 3/3 23 min / 7 inf

SYR 39 0/3 4/4 25 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Tarasov OT 36 2 1-3 0-1-1

SYR Alnefelt W 26 2 0-3 2-2-1

Cleveland Record: 3-1-0-2, 2nd North Division

Syracuse Record: 3-2-1-0, 4th North Division

