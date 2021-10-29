Monsters Point Streak Stays Alive After 3-2 Shootout Loss to Crunch
October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 3-1-0-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Syracuse's Gage Goncalves scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 18:58 sending Cleveland into the first intermission trailing 1-0. Following a scoreless second period, Kevin Stenlund deflected a shot in at 1:45 of the final frame with assists from Jake Christiansen and Justin Danforth to tie the game 1-1. Gabriel Fortier notched a tally for the Crunch a minute later at 2:45, but Danforth recorded a marker at 6:33 off helpers from Stenlund and Cole Clayton bringing the score to 2-2. After no goals in the extra overtime frame, the Monsters fell in a shootout after Goncalves scored the Crunch's 3-2 game-winning goal.
Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 36 saves in defeat while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt made 26 saves for the victory.
The Monsters travel to faceoff against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, October 30, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at the Giant Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 2 0 0 2
SYR 1 0 1 0 1 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 28 0/4 3/3 23 min / 7 inf
SYR 39 0/3 4/4 25 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record
CLE Tarasov OT 36 2 1-3 0-1-1
SYR Alnefelt W 26 2 0-3 2-2-1
Cleveland Record: 3-1-0-2, 2nd North Division
Syracuse Record: 3-2-1-0, 4th North Division
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 29, 2021
- P-Bruins Back in Win Column with 4-3 Victory over Charlotte Checkers - Providence Bruins
- Wolves Rally to Take Fourth Straight - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Outlast Rocket to Take Game One of Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Defeat Monsters, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Domingue Sensational in Shootout Loss at Hartford - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Point Streak Stays Alive After 3-2 Shootout Loss to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Fall Short in 4-3 Loss to Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Edge Penguins in 3-2 Shootout Victory at XL Center - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Come up Short in 4-3 Road Loss - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Remain Undefeated, Defeat Phantoms, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- IceHogs Defenseman Isaak Phillips Makes NHL Debut; Becomes 101st IceHog to Head to Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Lettieri - San Diego Gulls
- COVID-19 Policy Update - Stockton Heat
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Calen Addison and Adam Beckman, Jon Lizotte Reassigned to Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Silver Knights Drop Nevada Day Game against Bakersfield Condors, 3-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Marlies Open up Back-To-Back in Belleville - Toronto Marlies
- Moose Recall Burgess and Pomerleau - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds, Mercy Hospital to Continue Onesie Program - Springfield Thunderbirds
- T-Birds Recall Pierog from Worcester, Sign Albano to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 29 at Laval - Rochester Americans
- Series Preview vs. Bakersfield: October 29 & 30 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Return to XL Center Looking for Revenge vs. Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Marlies' Biega, Clune Suspended - AHL
- Winger Brett Leason Recalled by Washington - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Point Streak Stays Alive After 3-2 Shootout Loss to Crunch
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Justin Danforth to Monsters
- Monsters Recall Defenseman Giovanni Vallati from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Kalamazoo
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from Monsters
- Monsters' Bayreuther Suspended for Two Games