IceHogs Defenseman Isaak Phillips Makes NHL Debut; Becomes 101st IceHog to Head to Blackhawks

October 29, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Isaak Phillips became the 101st Rockford IceHogs alumni to go to go from Rockford to the Blackhawks and the 133rd to reach the National Hockey League, making his NHL debut tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Phillips, 20, earned his first NHL call-up yesterday after appearing in four games with the IceHogs this season, adding four assists. Last season, the Barrie, Ontario, native earned the team's Rookie of the Year award after scoring two goals and seven assists for nine points and placed four among team rookie defensemen and 10th overall on the club with an average ice time of 19:22 per game.

Drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round (141 overall) in 2020, Phillips originally joined the IceHogs on an amateur tryout agreement in late January with the possibility of returning to junior hockey, but found a home with the IceHogs. Quickly earning high marks from coaches and teammates, the Blackhawks awarded Phillips with this first NHL contract back on Mar. 31, 2021, a three-year entry-level deal through the 2023-24 season.

Before the IceHogs, Phillips skated for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League during the 2019-20 season, recording 26 points (9G, 17A). His 26 points ranked second among Sudbury defensemen. Over two seasons (2018-20) with the Wolves, he tallied 40 points (12G, 28A) in 31 games. Phillips also skated for Team Jamaica in the U20 Team Elite Prospect Tournament in 2018.

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.

