Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Cyclones

January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





CINCINNATI - Trevor Olson scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (19-17-5-1) in a tight 2-1 loss to the Central Division-leading Cincinnati Cyclones (27-11-6-0) on Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center, bringing an end to Orlando's season-high four-game win streak.

After a scoreless first period Brady Vail opened the scoring for the hosts with a power-play goal 1:50 into the second frame.

Olson answered for the Solar Bears when Peter Abbandonato slipped the puck through the legs of Jesse Schultz at the Cincinnati blueline and Olson snapped his 13th of the season past Michael Houser at 4:57.

John Wiitala netted the eventual game-winner at 10:44 of the third period.

Clint Windsor took the loss with 24 saves on 26 shots against; Houser picked up the win with 12 stops on 13 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) John Wiitala - CIN

2) Michael Houser - CIN

3) Brady Vail - CIN

OTHER NOTABLES:

The loss to Cincinnati is Orlando's first regulation loss against the Cyclones dating back to March 3, 2015, ending an unbeaten streak of 5-0-0-1

Orlando's 13 shots on goal were a new single-game low for the club; Orlando previously recorded 14 shots on Dec. 30, 2017 at Florida

The Solar Bears are now 2-2-2-0 (.500) against non-divisional opponents this season

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their four-game road trip when they take on the Wheeling Nailers and make their first visit to WesBanco Arena since the 2016-17 season on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to host the South Carolina Stingrays on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.