Thunder Announce Trio of Roster Moves
January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder announced the following roster moves on Thursday afternoon:
- The New Jersey Devils (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier from the Binghamton Devils (AHL) to the Adirondack Thunder.
- The Binghamton Devils (AHL) have reassigned forward Ludvig Larsson to the Adirondack Thunder.
- The Adirondack Thunder have traded forward Freddy Gerard to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.
Cormier, 22, has appeared in nine games for the Thunder so far this season, posting a 2.79 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The Bowmanville, ON native has a 3-2-3-1 record this year with Adirondack including a shutout.
Larsson, 24, has played in five games with Adirondack this season, recording three points (one goal, two assists). Larsson skated in 19 games with the Binghamton Devils this year. The Malmo, Sweden native played three seasons at Merrimack College before transferring to Penn State University. The 6'0, 187-pound forward recorded 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists) in 130 games during his collegiate career.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 30, 2020
- Mavericks Relieve John-Scott Dickson of Head Coaching Duties - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Trade for Adirondack's Gerard - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Announce Trio of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Martin Ouellette Returns to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Focus on Community During Giving 3kend - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Komets at IceMen, January 30, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Three Players Called up to AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Cyclones - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knodel Loaned to Reading, Sandstr=F6m Reassigned to Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Fort-Itude: 'Blades Power Past Komets for Sixth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Wheeling Scores Two Second Period Goals, Slides Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Adirondack Thunder Stories
- Thunder Announce Trio of Roster Moves
- Adirondack's Win Streak Snapped by Maine in 3-0 Shutout
- Mike Szmatula Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week
- Thunder Acquire D-Man Beauvais from Swamp Rabbits
- Romeo's First Pro Shutout Leads Thunder to Fourth Straight Victory