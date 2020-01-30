Thunder Announce Trio of Roster Moves

January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder announced the following roster moves on Thursday afternoon:

- The New Jersey Devils (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Evan Cormier from the Binghamton Devils (AHL) to the Adirondack Thunder.

- The Binghamton Devils (AHL) have reassigned forward Ludvig Larsson to the Adirondack Thunder.

- The Adirondack Thunder have traded forward Freddy Gerard to the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.

Cormier, 22, has appeared in nine games for the Thunder so far this season, posting a 2.79 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The Bowmanville, ON native has a 3-2-3-1 record this year with Adirondack including a shutout.

Larsson, 24, has played in five games with Adirondack this season, recording three points (one goal, two assists). Larsson skated in 19 games with the Binghamton Devils this year. The Malmo, Sweden native played three seasons at Merrimack College before transferring to Penn State University. The 6'0, 187-pound forward recorded 70 points (33 goals, 37 assists) in 130 games during his collegiate career.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.