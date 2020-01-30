Martin Ouellette Returns to Grizzlies Roster
January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Martin Ouellette returns to the Utah Grizzlies after a stint with the AHL's Providence Bruins.
Ouellette won the ECHL's December 2019 Goaltender of the Month after going 8-0 for the Grizzlies after being acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Gladiators. Ouellette was also Goaltender of the Week after stopping 51 of 53 shots in 2 wins vs Newfoundland on December 13th and 14th.
For the season Ouellette has a record of 11-1-1-1 with the Grizzlies with a .924 save percentage and a 2.11 goals against average. He will wear number 35 for the Grizzlies as the team is on their longest road trip of the season, spanning 9 games in 3 weeks.
Grizzlies road trip continues on Saturday, February 1st at Greenville. Face-off is at 4:00 pm MST. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on February 17th vs Rapid City. Face-off is at 1:00 pm for the Maverik Monday and DC Comics specialty jersey's. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Presented by Stadler is on February 22nd-24th vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center Box Office or by calling (801) 988-8000.
Grizzlies Notes: In a separate roster move goaltender Mason McDonald has been reassigned to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. McDonald has a record of 7-5-3-1 and leads the league with 3 shootout wins.
