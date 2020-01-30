ECHL Transactions - January 30
January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 30, 2020:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Reading:
Felix Chamberland, F
Derian Hamilton, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Add Ludvig Larsson, F assigned by Binghamton
Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on reserve
Delete Freddy Gerard, F traded to Cincinnati
Allen:
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve
Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve
Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve
Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from reserve [1/29]
Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve [1/29]
Greenville:
Add Cameron Heath, D activated from reserve
Delete William Lochead, D recalled by Springfield
Delete Adam Rockwood, F recalled by Springfield
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte
Idaho:
Add Jonathan Charbonneau, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Indy:
Add Craig Wyszomirski, D activated from reserve
Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh McArdle, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve
Delete Christian Horn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Jacksonville:
Add Chris Lijdsman, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve
Delete Griffen Outhouse, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)
Kalamazoo:
Add Brennan Sanford, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete David Pope, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver
Delete Tanner Sorenson, F recalled by Utica
Maine:
Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Savage, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Merrick Madsen, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Parks, G loaned to Tucson
Reading:
Add Corey Hartmoyer, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Eric Knodel, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Gerry Fitzgerald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)
Delete Felix Sandstrom, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Corey Hartmoyer, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Toledo:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Add Nolan Gluchowski, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add Filip Larsson, G activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D placed on reserve
Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Utah:
Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Providence
Delete Mason McDonald, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Worcester:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F suspended by team, removed from roster
