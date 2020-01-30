ECHL Transactions - January 30

January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 30, 2020:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

Felix Chamberland, F

Derian Hamilton, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Evan Cormier, G assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Add Ludvig Larsson, F assigned by Binghamton

Delete Nikita Popugayev, F placed on reserve

Delete Freddy Gerard, F traded to Cincinnati

Allen:

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitch Vandergunst, F placed on reserve

Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Boudens, F activated from reserve

Delete Alan Lyszczarczyk, F placed on reserve

Add Stephen Baylis, F activated from reserve [1/29]

Delete Matt Boudens, F placed on reserve [1/29]

Greenville:

Add Cameron Heath, D activated from reserve

Delete William Lochead, D recalled by Springfield

Delete Adam Rockwood, F recalled by Springfield

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F recalled by Charlotte

Idaho:

Add Jonathan Charbonneau, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Indy:

Add Craig Wyszomirski, D activated from reserve

Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh McArdle, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Schultz, D placed on reserve

Delete Christian Horn, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Jacksonville:

Add Chris Lijdsman, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on reserve

Delete Griffen Outhouse, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)

Kalamazoo:

Add Brennan Sanford, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete David Pope, F recalled to Utica by Vancouver

Delete Tanner Sorenson, F recalled by Utica

Maine:

Add Eddie Matsushima, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Savage, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Merrick Madsen, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Parks, G loaned to Tucson

Reading:

Add Corey Hartmoyer, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Eric Knodel, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Gerry Fitzgerald, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)

Delete Felix Sandstrom, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Corey Hartmoyer, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Toledo:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Add Nolan Gluchowski, D added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add Filip Larsson, G activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Gluchowski, D placed on reserve

Delete Trevor Gorsuch, G loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Utah:

Add Martin Ouellette, G assigned by Providence

Delete Mason McDonald, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Worcester:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Dylan Sadowy, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Samuels-Thomas, F suspended by team, removed from roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.