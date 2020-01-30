Tyler Parks Earns Call-Up to Tucson

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Rush net-minder Tyler Parks has earned another call-up to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. The call-up is the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week, and comes ahead of the team's pair of road games against the Idaho Steelheads.

Parks returns to the Roadrunners for his third AHL call-up of the season. In his most recent stint with the Rush, Parks split his last two starts against the Wichita Thunder last weekend. The split included a 36-save overtime win to start the series on Friday, January 24th. With the Rush this season, Parks has a 12-7-3-0 record with 2 shutouts, a 3.05 GAA and a .915 SV%.

With the Roadrunners, Parks played the first three games of his AHL career, earning a 1-1-0 record with a 2.95 GAA and .904 SV%. He made his AHL debut on January 10th at Colorado, stopping 18 of 20 shots in 45:37 of relief. The next night, Parks earned his first AHL start, and subsequently his first career AHL win, defeating Colorado with 31 saves on 33 shots.

The Rush square off against Mountain Division rival Idaho Steelheads this weekend. Puck drop for both games on Friday, January 31st, and Saturday, February 1st, is slated for 7:10 p.m. MDT.

