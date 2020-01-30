ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Utah's Peter Tischke has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #563, Utah at Atlanta, on Jan. 29.
Tischke is fined and suspended under Rule #28 Supplementary Discipline as the result of a high-sticking infraction at 11:31 of the second period.
Tischke will miss Utah's game at Greenville on Feb. 1.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
