Three Players Called up to AHL

January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions on Thursday, January 30:

Forward Cédric Lacroix has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers.

Forward Adam Rockwood has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Defenseman Will Lochead has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Lacroix, 25, returns to the Checkers after spending the entire month of January with the Swamp Rabbits. Through 24 games in Greenville, he has posted 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists). He has played in nine games with the Checkers.

Rockwood, 24, saw a one-game call-up over the weekend, but returns to the Thunderbirds' lineup. In 42 games with Greenville, Rockwood has scored 29 points (8 goals, 21 assists). The BC native has played in four games in Springfield this season.

Lochead, 21, returns to Springfield for the first time since December 20, when he was loaned to Greenville. In 22 games as a Swamp Rabbit, Lochead has scored 8 points (1 goal, 7 assists). He has played in 16 games as a T-Bird this year.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.