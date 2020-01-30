Game Preview: Komets at IceMen, January 30, 2020

Jacksonville Icemen vs. Fort Wayne Komets

Thursday, January 30 2020 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #16

Referee: Alexander Ross (#11) Linesmen: Cole Ruwe (#42) & Trent Williams (#48)

Aboyt Today's Game: Tonight's ECHL match-up features the Jacksonville Icemen and the Fort Wayne Komets. The Komets make their first ever trip to Jacksonville and tonight marks just the third all-time meeting between the Komets and the Jacksonville version of the Icemen. The two teams used to compete as Indiana in-state rivals during the Icemen's days in Evansville in both the ECHL and the now defunct Central Hockey League from 2010-2012.

Jacksonville remains in sixth place in the division but has games in hand over everyone in the South Division. At total of 21 of the Icemen's 32 remaining games will be played at home.

Series History: Tonight's game marks the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. The season and All-Time Series is tied at 1-0-1.

About the Icemen: Alexis D'Aoust is currently riding a four-game goal scoring streak and has recorded ten points in the last ten games (6g, 4a)....Chase Lang recorded his tenth goal of the season in Monday's loss at Orlando. Lang continues to the lead the Icemen in scoring with 27-points....11 of the Icemen's 13 wins have come in games in which the they scored first.

About the Komets: The Komets roster features the reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week in Cole Kehler who posted a 1-0-1 mark with a 1.34 goals-against average and .967 save percentage last week. However, Kehler did allow four goals against in a 5-2 loss at Florida last night....Fort Wayne boasts the league's second best power play unit at 25-percent. In addition, forward Shawn Szydlowski also ranks second in the league with 19 power play points.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, January 31 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 14, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15, vs. Adirondack, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 16, vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

