Knodel Loaned to Reading, Sandstr=F6m Reassigned to Phantoms

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced two roster moves Thursday.

- Lehigh Valley has loaned defenseman Eric Knodel to Reading.

- Philadelphia has reassigned goaltender Felix SandstrÃ¶m to Lehigh Valley from Reading.

Knodel leads Royals blueliners with four goals and 26 points (28 GP) this season. Twelve of his points have come on the man up (2 PPG). With the Phantoms, the West Chester, PA native tallied three assists in seven games, including a multi-point effort Jan. 15 vs. Syracuse. The sixth-year professional has 200 career ECHL points (54g, 307 GP) and won the 2018-19 ECHL Defenseman of the Year award for Cincinnati, recording an ECHL-blueliner-best 17 goals and 53 points. This is Knodel's first season in the Flyers organization.

SandstrÃ¶m most recently started for Reading Jan. 25 vs. Newfoundland, making 23 saves (2 GA) in a 3-1 defeat. He has two shutouts to lead Royals goaltenders this campaign (6-10-0-0, 3.66 GAA, .879 sv.%) and is in his first North American campaign after spending four full seasons in the SHL from 2015-19. The Flyers selected SandstrÃ¶m in the third round, 70th overall, at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

