Cyclones Trade for Adirondack's Gerard

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have acquired forward Freddy Gerard from the Adirondack Thunder, in exchange for Future Considerations.

A native of Rocky River, OH, Gerard has skated in 10 games this season between the Thunder, Idaho Steelheads, and Toledo Walleye, dishing out an assist in that time.

He is coming off a successful four-year collegiate career at Ohio State University, where he accounted for 23 goals and 35 assists in 118 games. His best season came during his junior year of 2017-18 when he ranked fifth on the team in scoring with 24 points on 12 goals and 12 assists. He was also fifth on the team during his senior season last year, accounting for seven goals and 13 assists. He was also teammates with Cyclones forward John Wiitala all four years.

Prior to his time with the Buckeyes, the 26-year-old played one season with the Madison Capitols of the United States Hockey League (USHL), totaling 36 points (18g, 18a) in 60 games.

