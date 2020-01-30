Gladiators Defeat Grizzlies 3-2

January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Duluth, Georgia - The Utah Grizzlies had 2 power play goals but the Atlanta Gladiators got 2 goals and 1 assist from Derek Nesbitt and 1 goal and 1 assist from Thomas Frazee in a 3-2 Atlanta win over the Grizz on Wednesday night at Infinite Energy Arena.

Atlanta's Derek Nesbitt scored the only first period goal as he scored shorthanded 12:23 into the game. It was his 300th professional goal. Atlanta outshot Utah 12 to 7 in the first period and 30 to 24 for the game.

Nesbitt scored his 2nd of the game 1:06 into the second. Utah got on the board as Taylor Richart scored his 12th of the year 7:14 into the second. Richart scored a power play goal in back to back games in Georgia. He leads all league defenseman with 8 power play goals. His 12 goals are tied for the league lead among blueliners. Atlanta's Thomas Frazee scored his 3rd of the season 9:22 into the second as the Gladiators led 3-1 after 2.

Ty Lewis scored his team leading 21st goal of the season as the puck glided to the slot and Lewis put it in the back of the net. Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell stopped 22 of 24 in the win.

Brad Barone started his first game in net for the Grizzlies since December 11th vs Newfoundland. He stopped 27 of 30 shots for a Utah team that falls to 10-7-3-1 on the road. They remain in 2nd place in the Mountain division with 57 standings points.

Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play while Atlanta went 0 for 3. Gladiators did score a shorthanded goal in the first period. Grizzlies have 7 power play goals in the last 3 games.

Next game for the Grizzlies is on Saturday, February 1st at Greenville. Face-off is at 4:00 pm MST. It will be the only regular season meeting between the clubs.

3 stars

1. Derek Nesbitt (Atlanta) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Thomas Frazee (Atlanta) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Taylor Richart (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.