K-Wings Come from Behind in Indy for Third Straight Win

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Three unanswered goals in the final 8:06 of regulation took the Kalamazoo Wings (16-20-4-1) from a 3-2 deficit to a 5-3 win over the Indy Fuel (21-19-1-1) Thursday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Kalamazoo led 2-1 after two, but trailed early when Keoni Texeira scored from the point on Indy's second of three first period power plays. Zach Diamantoni then cleaned up the garbage in front out of a net-mouth scramble to tie the game at 1-1. Luke Sandler then put the K-Wings in front just seven seconds later with a wrist shot from high in the slot.

The Fuel tied the game on a breakaway late in the second period when Alex Rauter snuck behind the Kalamazoo defense and snapped a shot over the shoulder of Jake Hildebrand. The teams skated even at 2-2 heading into the third period.

Indy, who received seven power play opportunities to Kalamazoo's two, scored on their final man advantage to go back in front 3-2 past the midway point of the third period when Spencer Watson buried a shot from the right circle. That's when the K-Wings channeled their frustration into a quick swing in momentum.

Ben Wilson fed a tape-to-tape pass to the edge of the crease for Matt VanVoorhis, who tipped the puck into the net with 8:06 remaining. 41 seconds later, Zach Frye's shot trickled past Dan Bakala and sat in the crease, before Austin Farley jammed the loose puck into the back of the net to give Kalamazoo the lead. Matheson Iacopelli then added an insurance goal, scooping up his own rebound and lifting a shot under the crossbar.

Hildebrand stopped 31 of 34 for his third straight victory and 11th of the season.

The K-Wings head to Toledo Friday for a 7:15 p.m. tilt with the Walleye at the Huntington Center. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or ECHL TV online, with pregame coverage starting at 6:55 p.m.

