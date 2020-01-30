Desharnais, Starrett Recalled to Bakersfield

January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Condors have called defenseman Vincent Desharnais (DAY-har-nay) and forward Beau Starrett.

Desharnais, 23, is in his first year as a pro. In 20 games for the Thunder, the Laval, Quebec native has 10 assists.

Starrett, 24, heads to Bakersfield for the first time this season. He is tied for the team-lead in goals with 16 and has points in his last three outings. The Cornell University product reunites with his brother, Shane, who is on an NHL contract with Edmonton.

The Thunder returns home for the first time since January 12 to host the Allen Americans on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

