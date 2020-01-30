Desharnais, Starrett Recalled to Bakersfield
January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Condors have called defenseman Vincent Desharnais (DAY-har-nay) and forward Beau Starrett.
Desharnais, 23, is in his first year as a pro. In 20 games for the Thunder, the Laval, Quebec native has 10 assists.
Starrett, 24, heads to Bakersfield for the first time this season. He is tied for the team-lead in goals with 16 and has points in his last three outings. The Cornell University product reunites with his brother, Shane, who is on an NHL contract with Edmonton.
The Thunder returns home for the first time since January 12 to host the Allen Americans on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 30, 2020
- Tyler Parks Earns Call-Up to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- IceMen Add Defenseman Chris Lijdsman - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - January 30 - ECHL
- Desharnais, Starrett Recalled to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Mavericks Relieve John-Scott Dickson of Head Coaching Duties - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Trade for Adirondack's Gerard - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Announce Trio of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Martin Ouellette Returns to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Focus on Community During Giving 3kend - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Komets at IceMen, January 30, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Three Players Called up to AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Cyclones - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knodel Loaned to Reading, Sandstr=F6m Reassigned to Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Fort-Itude: 'Blades Power Past Komets for Sixth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Wheeling Scores Two Second Period Goals, Slides Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.