Strong Wings Third Period Hands Indy First Loss of the Weekend

January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In the first of three games in three days the Indy Fuel hosted the Kalamazoo Wings on Thursday night. Opening the scoring early in the first Indy would put up three goals on Kalamazoo but it wouldn't be enough as they would fall 5-3 to the Wings on Thursday night.

Indy opened the scoring five minutes into the first period when Keoni Texeira fired a one-timed slapshot from the point, beating Wings goaltender Jake Hildebrand. Kalamazoo would respond quickly with a goal of their own, when Zach Diamontoni pounced on a loose puck in front of the Fuel net, tying the game at one goal each. Seven seconds later, the Fuel would find themselves trailing as Luke Sandler fired a wrist shot off of the glove of Dan Bakala, handing the Wings a 2-1 lead heading into the locker room.

Alex Rauter handed Indy their tying goal, intercepting a pass and beating Hildebrand with a wrist shot over the shoulder and sending the teams into the second intermission tied 2-2.

Taking the 3-2 with nine minutes left in the third period, Spencer Watson picked up a puck and fired it past a screened Jake Hildebrand. The Wings would immediately tie the game and take the eventual 4-3 lead with back to back goals from Matt VanVorhis and Austin Farley. Earning the 5-3 lead late in the third, Matheson Iacopelli picked up his own rebound and beat Bakala with a wrist shot.

