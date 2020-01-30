Mavericks Relieve John-Scott Dickson of Head Coaching Duties
January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that John-Scott Dickson has been relieved of his duties as the team's Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations. Dickson was in his fourth season as Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations.
"I want to thank John-Scott for everything that he has done for our organization as a player and coach," Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen said, "I wish him nothing but the best moving forward. This is now about getting our team back to where it needs to be."
Kohl Schultz has been named Interim Head Coach of the Mavericks. A thorough search is now underway for the Mavericks next head coach.
"I have no doubt Kohl will do the job effectively," Thiessen added, "The effort in the last home game was unacceptable. We are committed to building a roster that will work hard for the logo on the front of our jersey."
The Mavericks will hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Friday before the Mavericks game against the Tulsa Oilers. Media is asked to gather outside of the Mavericks locker room.
The Mavericks next game is Friday, January 31 against the Tulsa Oilers at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff is 7:05 p.m.
