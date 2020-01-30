IceMen Add Defenseman Chris Lijdsman

January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Chris Lijdsman.

Lijdsman, 28, joins the Icemen after recording 14 points (3g, 11a) in 31 games played this season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Last season, the 6-0, 205-pound blueliner collected 14 points (3g. 11a) with the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL).

The Calgary, Alberta native posted 22 points (7g, 15a) in 29 appearances in Germany with the Berlin Preussen Juniors during the 2017-18 season. Lijdsman also played two years at Concordia University of Alberta from 2012-2014. Lijdsman took part in the Icemen's inaugural training camp prior the start of the 2017-18 season.

Lijdsman is expected to be available for tonight's game against the Fort Wayne at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV

