IceMen Add Defenseman Chris Lijdsman
January 30, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Chris Lijdsman.
Lijdsman, 28, joins the Icemen after recording 14 points (3g, 11a) in 31 games played this season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). Last season, the 6-0, 205-pound blueliner collected 14 points (3g. 11a) with the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL).
The Calgary, Alberta native posted 22 points (7g, 15a) in 29 appearances in Germany with the Berlin Preussen Juniors during the 2017-18 season. Lijdsman also played two years at Concordia University of Alberta from 2012-2014. Lijdsman took part in the Icemen's inaugural training camp prior the start of the 2017-18 season.
Lijdsman is expected to be available for tonight's game against the Fort Wayne at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV
---
Flexible ticket packages and discounted group tickets are on sale now. Contact 904-602-7825 for more information.
The 2019-20 Jacksonville Icemen Season is Presented by Community First Credit Union.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 30, 2020
- Tyler Parks Earns Call-Up to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- IceMen Add Defenseman Chris Lijdsman - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - January 30 - ECHL
- Desharnais, Starrett Recalled to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Mavericks Relieve John-Scott Dickson of Head Coaching Duties - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cyclones Trade for Adirondack's Gerard - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Announce Trio of Roster Moves - Adirondack Thunder
- Martin Ouellette Returns to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Mariners Focus on Community During Giving 3kend - Maine Mariners
- Game Preview: Komets at IceMen, January 30, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Three Players Called up to AHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Win Streak Snapped in 2-1 Loss to Cyclones - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knodel Loaned to Reading, Sandstr=F6m Reassigned to Phantoms - Reading Royals
- Fort-Itude: 'Blades Power Past Komets for Sixth Straight Win - Florida Everblades
- Wheeling Scores Two Second Period Goals, Slides Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Gladiators Defeat Grizzlies 3-2 - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.