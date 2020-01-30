Mariners Focus on Community During Giving 3kend

PORTLAND, ME - It's the second "3kend" of the season, coming up next weekend as the Maine Mariners host home contests on February 7th, 8th, and 9th, in what is the "Giving 3kend," sponsored by Three Dollar Deweys. The Mariners will host the Worcester Railers and Brampton Beast in a busy weekend at the Cross Insurance Arena.

Friday, February 7th is "Works for ME" Night, sponsored by News Center Maine. The Worcester Railers are in town for a 7:15 PM faceoff.

According to an article on NewsCenterMaine.com, "Works for ME is an advocacy campaign to encourage job seekers and students in Maine to explore careers in trade industries."

"The hope is to bring awareness to the trades industry and take away the stigma that a four-year college is not the only route for students. Trade schools are options and can provide an individual, and their family, a stable life," the article continues.

Works for ME is a supporter of The Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation, for which NewsCenterMaine is raising money with $2 from every ticket sold through their fundraiser. The 50/50 raffle during the game will also benefit the Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation.

"NEWS CENTER Maine (NCM) is proud to sponsor our Works for ME night at the Maine Mariners." said Brian Cliffe, NEWS CENTER Maine's President and GM. "At NCM, we strive on helping to make life better for Mainers and we know that highlighting the benefits of working in the trade and building awareness for The Maine Blue Collar Scholarship Foundation will help to serve the future of our state."

February 8th is the second annual "Pride Night," with EqualityMaine, as the Mariners take on Brampton at 6 PM. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will get a pair of pride-themed sunglasses, compliments of EqualityMaine. In addition, EqualityMaine is holding a ticket fundraiser, and will receive $5 off each Mariners pride shirt sold through the team store. Mariners logo glitter tattoos will be available through Party Palooga, the Mariners will skate out to rainbow lights, and messages of equality will be displayed by Mariners players and coaches on the video board. A full press release about Pride Night can be read here.

On Sunday, February 9th, the Mariners host Brampton again at 3 PM for the "Underwear Toss." Fans are encouraged to bring new packages of underwear to toss onto the ice after the Mariners first goal - in the same fashion as the popular "Teddy Bear Toss." The underwear collection will benefit Preble Street Teen Services. Following the game, a full team autograph session will be open to members of Beacon's Kids Club.

For all home games in the months February and March, the Mariners are collecting book donations for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine. Adult and children's books are being sought, and fans who bring three or more to the promotions port at a Mariners game will receive a ticket voucher to a future weekday game.

