Williams Assists in Team BC Staying Undefeated at WHL Cup

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors prospect Cohen Williams picked up an assist for Team BC as they shutout Team Alberta, 2-0, at the 2024 WHL Cup in Red Deer on Friday.

The win secured a perfect 3-0 round robin record for Team BC.

Williams helped set up Kelowna Rockets draft pick Jack Morgan's empty net goal, which sealed the win late in the third period for Team BC.

Tri-City Americans prospect Lukasz McIsaac scored in the second period to get Team BC on the board in the tightly contested game.

Team Saskatchewan locked up second place in the round robin with a 2-1 record thanks to a 5-0 win over Team Manitoba on Friday.

Warriors prospect Cooper Perrin was held off the scoresheet, while fellow prospect Cade Mitchell served as backup in the win for Team Sask.

The semifinals are now set for Saturday with Team Sask battling Team Alberta at 1:15 p.m. and Team BC facing off with Team Manitoba at 4 p.m.

The medal games go on Sunday.

