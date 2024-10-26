Americans Win Sixth Straight With 5-2 Victory In Spokane

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Spokane, WA - The Tri-City Americans (7-3-1-0) scored twice in 1:16 late in the second period to take the lead and never looked back on route to a 5-2 win over the Spokane Chiefs (9-5-0-0) Saturday night.

A fortuitous bounce led to the Americnas first goal of the game. Austin Zemlak worked the puck down the boards in the Spokane zone and Dawson Cowan came out of his crease to play it behind the net.

Instead, the puck hit a protruding edge of the boards and stopped on a dime. Cowan was caught in no-man's land and Jake Sloan swung the puck in front for Jordan Gavin who tapped it into the open net for his fourth of the season, and 50th of his career, putting Tri-City up 1-0 just 1:29 into the game.

The score remained 1-0 through the opening 20 minutes as Nathan Preston was excellent in the first period, turning aside all nine shots sent his way.

The second period wasn't as kind to the Americans as Spokane's captain, Berkly Catton, would score twice just 1:15 apart to give the Chiefs a 2-1 lead. The Americans struggled to get pucks toward the Spokane net in the middle frame, recording just one shot on net through the period's first 17 minutes.

Late in the middle frame however the Americans went to the power play and tied the game. With just seconds remaining on the man advantage, Zemlak wound up for a one timer at the blue line and blasted it past a screened Cowan, tying the game at two with 1:37 to go.

Just over a minute later, Carter Savage took a pass at the trailer on an odd man rush and beat Cowan over the glove for his second of the season, giving the Americans a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. Shots were 28-13 Spokane after 40 minutes.

The two late goals gave the Americans the momentum they needed as Jackson Smith added to the lead to make it 4-2 early in the third with his second goal of the year.

The Chiefs continued to pour on the pressure as the game went along, but Preston stood tall in the Americans crease all night long, ending the game with 41 saves and his first WHL win.

Brandon Whynott hit the empty net from center ice to seal a sixth straight win for the Americans.

Tri-City now begins a six-game home stand on Monday night when they welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

