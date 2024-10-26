Ekström with Giant OT Winner as Chiefs Pick up 9th Win

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, WA - For the first time in three weeks, it was Hockey Night In Spokane on Friday against the Vancouver Giants.

The Chiefs came out of the gates on their toes with an early goal from Shea Van Olm less than a minute in.

Van Olm pounced on the loose puck at the back post for his team leading 10th goal of the season. Line-mates Brayden Crampton and Berkly Catton provided the assists.

Just a few minutes later it was Chase Harrington scoring for the third time this season.

Owen Martin carried the puck into the offensive zone, dropped it backwards to Smyth Rebman who found Chase Harrington with a slick pass down the left.

The former 1st round WHL selection found the net, giving the Chiefs a 2-0 lead.

Vancouver would pull one back later in the period with a goal from Levis to cut the lead in half.

The second period continued the physical play with hard hits and penalties called to both teams.

Shea Van Olm continued his scorching play with yet another goal, this time on the power play.

A master at being in the right place at the right time, Van Olm snagged the loose puck following an Ekström shot that pinged off Owen Martin's skate, before burying it in the back of the net.

Spokane would carry a 3-2 lead into the final period of action.

The Chiefs would have a goal waved off early in the third after a scrum in front of the net, followed quickly by a Vancouver score from Tyler Thorpe.

Spokane thought they had the game winner as time expired in the third period, but after review it was determined that the clock expired prior to the puck crossing the goal line.

For just the second time this season the game headed to overtime, knotted up at 3-3. Spokane's top line controlled the bonus frame forcing four shots and earning a penalty as Van Olm was held along the boards.

The Chiefs made the extra man count, with Catton finding Ekström in space on the right wing.

This was just the second overtime game of the season for Spokane so far, joining a 4-3 victory at Prince George on the opening night of the season in September.

Spokane's defense allowed just 22 shots in the game and was a perfect 2/2 on the penalty kill. The Chiefs tallied 28 shots and scored twice with the man advantage.

With a pair of goals, Shea Van Olm is up to 11 on the season in 13 games played, just two goals shy of his total in 32 games with the Chiefs a season ago. His 20 points (11G, 9A) is tied for 1st in the Western Hockey League.

For Rasmus Ekström it was the second game-winning-goal of his WHL career and first since November of 2023. He is up to 10 points (6G, 4A) in 10 games this season.

The action continues Saturday for the One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway Night against local rival Tri-City Americans. It will be just the second contest against the Americans so far this season following a 4-1 victory in the home opener back in September.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.