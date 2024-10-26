Broncos Close Five Game Home-Stand against Thunderbirds

Swift Current, SK - A five game home-stand concludes Saturday night as the Swift Current Broncos (7-5-0-0) look for their fourth straight win as they welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds (5-8-1-0).

The Broncos are coming off a 4-1 win Friday night against the Lethbridge Hurricanes and are 3-1 on their current home-stand, winning three straight at InnovationPlex. As for the Thunderbirds they're wrapping up their East Division road-trip where they've gone 2-3 on the trip.

LAST GAME 4-1 W vs Hurricanes: Despite giving up the first goal of the night and trailing after 20 minutes. The Broncos rattled off four straight goals from Dawson Gerwing, Eric Johnston, Carlin Dezainde & Brady Birnie on route to a 4-1 win over the Hurricanes. Goaltender Reid Dyck made 19 saves in the win.

SEATTLE: This is first and only meeting of the season against the Thunderbirds. The Broncos won last season's match-up 6-4 on October 27, 2023. Clarke Caswell & Rylan Gould lead the team that night with a goal and an assist. Reid Dyck made 30 saves for the win.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 26/2024 - at Swift Current October 27/2023 - at Swift Current (6-4 SC)

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (10) - Carlin Dezainde Assists (14) Clarke Caswell

Points (18) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (3) - Rylan Gould. Power Play Assists (5) - Clarke Caswell

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (26) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (5) - Dezainde, McGregor

Shots (50) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (33.3%) - Rylan Gould

Face-off Wins (180) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (57.0%) - Clarke Caswell

Wins (5) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.897) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.35) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 12 GP: 10G-6A-16 PTS) Clarke Caswell: 10 GP: 2G - 14A - 16 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 12 GP: 8G-10A-18 PTS Ty Coupland: 11 GP: 6G - 3A - 9 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 9 GP: 2G - 1A - 3PTS Brady Birnie: 12: 6G - 9A- 15 PTS

Reid Dyck: 9: 5-4-0-0 3.35 GAA .897 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 12 GP: 1G-10A - 11 PTS

