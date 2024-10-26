Chiefs Look to Build on Sweet Homecoming as They Host Ams Saturday Night

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to build on a sweet homecoming as they host the rival Tri-City Americans Saturday night in the One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway. The Chiefs are coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win Friday against the Vancouver Giants in their first game back at home since the beginning of the month.

LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

PROMO: One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.