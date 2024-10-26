Chiefs Look to Build on Sweet Homecoming as They Host Ams Saturday Night
October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to build on a sweet homecoming as they host the rival Tri-City Americans Saturday night in the One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway. The Chiefs are coming off a thrilling 4-3 overtime win Friday against the Vancouver Giants in their first game back at home since the beginning of the month.
LOCATION: Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
PROMO: One Tree Hard Cider Staycation Giveaway
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024
- WHL Mourns Passing of Beloved Hockey Hall of Famer Bill Hay - WHL
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Royals - Prince George Cougars
- Williams Assists in Team BC Staying Undefeated at WHL Cup - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Broncos Close Five Game Home-Stand against Thunderbirds - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Preview: Game 13 vs Regina Pats - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Look to Build on Sweet Homecoming as They Host Ams Saturday Night - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Look for Bounce Back in Kamloops Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back against Winterhawks - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Day Hub: October 26 vs. Edmonton - Portland Winterhawks
- T-Birds Edged in Prince Albert - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Giants Grab Point vs. Chiefs in 2nd Straight OT Loss - Vancouver Giants
- Bear Nets Hat Trick as Tips Rout Oil Kings 7-2 - Everett Silvertips
- Tigers Come up Short in Red Deer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cougars Soar To 6-3 Win Over Victoria Royals - Prince George Cougars
- Shcherbyna Scores Twice, But Wild Comeback Bid Falls Short Friday in 6-3 Loss - Wenatchee Wild
- Oil Kings Drop First Game in U.S. to Silvertips - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Rockets Score Six Goals In Shoutout Victory Over Warriors - Kelowna Rockets
- Ekström with Giant OT Winner as Chiefs Pick up 9th Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - October 26 - Tri-City Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Look to Build on Sweet Homecoming as They Host Ams Saturday Night
- Ekström with Giant OT Winner as Chiefs Pick up 9th Win
- Chiefs Return Home to Take on Vancouver Giants Friday Night
- Chiefs Acquire F Sam Oremba from Regina in Exchange for 2025 Fourth, 2026 Second
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 2024-25 Regular Season TV Broadcast Schedule