Bear Nets Hat Trick as Tips Rout Oil Kings 7-2
October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett offense electrified Friday night, as a Carter Bear hat trick propelled the Silvertips to a 7-2 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings Friday night.
Bear opened his night at 4:34 in the first period, tucking in a loose puck past the legs of goaltender Alex Worthington. Miroslav Holinka tied the game for Edmonton at 12:28. Dominik Rymon answered with a powerplay one-timer at 14:16 to give the Tips a lead they would not relinquish.
Bear scored 3:14 into the second period, followed up by Rymon just 31 seconds later with his second of the night and fifth of the season. Julien Maze added a powerplay goal at 16:02 for a 5-2 Everett lead after two.
Bear completed his hat trick at 9:02, wiring a wrister home for his 12th goal of the season. Jesse Heslop completed the scoring at 12:55 with a powerplay goal.
Jesse Sanche stopped 21 of the 23 shots on the goal for the win, his sixth of the season.
Article by Beth Huston
