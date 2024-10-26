Preview: Americans at Chiefs - October 26
October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans took the lead 8:54 into the game and never gave it back, picking up their fifth straight win with a 6-3 decision in Wenatchee last night. Five different players had multi-point efforts, led by Brandon Whynott who had a goal and two assists. Lukas Matecha turned in his best performance of the year, turning aside 31 shots for his sixth win of the season.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the second of 10 meetings between the Americans and Chiefs. Spokane took the first game 4-1 on September 28. The two teams meet again a week from tonight in Kennewick before a long break as the next game is the annual New Year's Eve game in Tri-City.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Gavin Garland (6-7-13) Shea Van Olm (11-9-20)
Brandon Whynott (6-7-13) Berkley Catton (3-11-14)
Carter MacAdams (1-11-12) Owen Martin (4-7-11)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Power Play - 14.3% (6-for-42) Power Play - 24.4% (11-for-45)
Penalty Kill - 79.1% (34-for-43) Penalty Kill - 81.1% (43-for-53)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
