Game Preview: Cougars vs. Royals

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - Tonight, at the CN Centre, the Prince George Cougars aim for a four-point weekend as they take on the Victoria Royals in the back half of a two-game set. It's post-game autograph night as the Cats will be signing autographs in Section U presented by CIBC.

THRU 14: The Prince George Cougars enter tonight with a 7-4-2-1 record (17 points) on the season after fourteen games. The Cats are 3-0-2-1 at home and 4-4-0-0 on the road so far this season. In 2023-24, the Cougars posted a 10-4 record after fourteen games.

LAST GAME RECAP: On Friday, October 26th, the Cats picked up their seventh win of the season with a 6-3 victory over the Victoria Royals. Riley Heidt propelled the Prince George offence, compiling five points (1-4-5) in the win. Koehn Ziemmer (scored twice), Terik Parascak, Viiam Kmec, and Terik Parascak also found the back of the net in the win. Josh Ravensbergen was terrific in goal, making 34 saves on 37 shots.

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Three Prince George Cougars have been named to NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary List. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen and forwards Jett Lajoie and Aiden Foster were three Prince George Cougars named to the list. In total, 55 WHL players were named to the list. Ravensbergen was named an 'A' rating, which indicates the North Vancouver, BC product as a potential first-round selection. For Lajoie and Foster, they have them named a 'C' rating, which classifies the duo as a possible fourth or fifth-round pick.

RAVENSBERGEN TO CHL ROSTER: Cougar goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen has been named to Team CHL for the first edition of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota. The draft-eligible netminder enters tonight as the WHL's league leader in wins with six. The Prospects Challenge is a two-game series between the CHL and USA Hockey's National Development Program (NTDP). The first game of the new event will take place Tuesday, November 26th, in London, ON, and the second contest will be Wednesday, November 27, in Oshawa, ON.

CHL TOP 10 RANKINGS: In the fourth week of the CHL Top 10 Power Rankings, the Prince George Cougars are ranked at number four. This marks the fourth consecutive week Prince George has been listed in the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings.

BIG BAD BORYA: Cougar 20-year-old forward Borya Valis has been on a tear to start his final season of junior hockey. The Denver, CO product enters tonight in the top five in league scoring. Valis owns 19 points (6-13-19) in 12 games. Valis was acquired in January of 2024 from the Cougars from the Regina Pats.

CAN'T STOP JETT: It has been a start to remember for sophomore forward Jett Lajoie. The 2025 draft-eligible forward has collected 12 points in his first 14 games of the season. Those 12 points from Lajoie have already surpassed the 10 he owned in the 2023-24 season in 60 games played.

HE'S PLUS WHAT!?: Cougar over-age and import blue-liner Viliam Kmec has been a staple on the Cougar blue-line to begin the 2024-25 season. A signed prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights, Kmec owns a +11 rating which ranks third among all WHL skaters. On top of that +11, Kmec owns 10 points in his first 11 games of the season (2-9-11).

MILESTONE WATCH:

Riley Heidt - 298 career points (2 away from 300)

Riley Heidt - 91 career goals (9 away from 100)

Koehn Ziemmer - 97 goals (3 away from 100)

Koehn Ziemmer - 190 games played (10 away from 200)

Matteo Danis - 49 career points (1 away from 50)

Borya Valis - 98 career assists (2 away from 100)

Viliam Kmec - 192 career games played (8 away from 200)

Viliam Kmec - 92 career points (8 away from 100)

Hunter Laing - 86 career games played (14 away from 100)

Joshua Ravensbergen - 49 career games played (1 away from 50)

HOW TO WATCH & LISTEN

TICKETS: HERE

WHERE: CN Centre - Prince George, BC

WHEN: Friday, October 125 @ 7:00 pm

LISTEN: 94.3 The Goat

WATCH: WHL Live

