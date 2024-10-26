WHL Mourns Passing of Beloved Hockey Hall of Famer Bill Hay

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Hay, beloved Hockey Hall of Famer.

Hay passed away Friday morning at the age of 88.

"Bill Hay had an extraordinary impact on the game of hockey at all levels during his seven decades as a player and as a builder," commented WHL Executive Advisor and former WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. "As a player, who got his start growing up on outdoor rinks in Saskatchewan, he excelled at the junior, college, and NHL levels. As a builder, he was a driving force in generating significant support for the growth and development of the game, not only throughout Canada but internationally as well. Bill was not only deeply committed to supporting the game at all levels, but he always took a special interest in the staff who worked behind the scenes in the game, which led to him providing opportunities for young students to participate in the Bill Hay Future Leaders internship program at the WHL Office."

Hailing from Saskatoon, Sask., Hay played two seasons with the Regina Pats before embarking on a successful NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks, which included winning the Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year (1959-60) and a Stanley Cup championship (1961). Following eight NHL seasons, Hay retired from playing, but his impact on hockey was only beginning.

Hay's father, Charlie, was the first President of Hockey Canada when it was formed in 1969 and was instrumental in negotiating the historic 1972 Canada Russia Summit Series as well as introducing a series of national hockey development initiatives. Inspired by his father, Hay later joined the Hockey Canada Board and during the 1980s and early 1990s while serving as Chairman of the Calgary Saddledome Foundation created an amateur sport fund to support Hockey Canada development programs, local parks and recreation, and Olympic sports training programs. Combined with the support of the Calgary Flames' ownership's Seaman Hotchkiss Hockey Foundation, over $25 million was raised, which allowed Hockey Canada to support a wide variety of grassroots development initiatives, including providing funding for the WHL Scholarship and Education program.

Hay was instrumental in negotiations that led to the merger of Hockey Canada and the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association, which resulted in the eventual creation of the Hockey Canada that is known today. From 1990 to 1995, he served as the President and COO for Hockey Canada. Hay was vital to the success of the Seaman Hotchkiss Hockey Foundation, helping to develop Hockey Canada's Officiating Program of Excellence, the Ed Chynoweth Internship Program, and the National Coach Mentorship Program.

Through the creation of the Bill Hay Future Leaders Program, Hay created valuable work experience opportunities for university and college students and new graduates, including in the WHL Office, OHL Office, and QMJHL Office. To this day, members of the Bill Hay Future Leaders Program continue to work within hockey, furthering his legacy.

From 1980 through 1997, Hay served on the Selection Committee for the Hockey Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame's board of directors from 1995 through 2013, including 15 years as Chairman and CEO. Thanks to the leadership of Hay, the Hockey Hall of Fame thrived and expanded, including the creation of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Hockey Resource Centre.

Hay also served as President of the Calgary Flames from 1991 through 1995. He played a key role in the establishment of the Calgary Flames Alumni in the early 1990s.

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a Builder in 2015, Hay followed in the footsteps of his father, who was inducted as a Builder in 1974. Hay was also invested in the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2021, is a member of the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame, Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame, and Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame.

The WHL extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Bill Hay, and to all those fortunate enough to have felt his warm presence and experienced his contributions to hockey.

