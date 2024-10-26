Game Day Preview: Game 13 vs Regina Pats

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vs Pats: Tonight's matchup is the first of five matchups between the Tigers and Pats this season. Last season, the Tigers went 3-1-1-0 against Regina. Gavin McKenna (3G, 6A) led the way for Tigers putting up nine points in five games.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 2 @ Regina 4 (Oct 4 2023)

Regina 0 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Nov 22 2023)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Regina 5 (Jan 20 2024)

Regina 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Feb 6 2024)

Medicine Hat 5 @ Regina 4 (Feb 13 2024)

2024-25 Standings:

6-6-0-0

Central Div. - 3rd

Eastern Con. - 5th

Home - 5-3-0-0

Away - 1-3-0-0

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (7)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (15)

Points - Gavin McKenna (20)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (34)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+6)

Wins - Harrison Meneghin (4)

Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.887)

GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.86)

Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (1)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 11 - 44 - 25.0%

Penalty Kill: 51 - 52 - 78.8%

Recent Milestones: Hunter St. Martin, Marcus Pacheco and Harrison Meneghin recently hit major milestones. St. Martin suited up in his 150th game on October 16th. Pacheco's first assist on October 18th was his 50th career point. Most recently, Meneghin won his 50th career WHL game on October 23rd against the Calgary Hitmen.

Upcoming Milestones: Captain Oasiz Wiesblatt is coming up quickly on a major milestone. He is only three points away from 200 in his Tigers career.

Recent Transactions: The Tigers recently signed 2006 born forward Carter Cunningham to a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement. The Tigers also have forward Brayden Ryan-MacKay called up from SAHA's U18 Prep Team.

Roster Makeup: The Tigers currently have 26 players on the roster - 3 Goaltenders, 8 Defencemen and 15 Forwards, including 8 rookies.

Age Breakdown: 3 - 20-year-olds, 4 - 19-year-olds, 9 - 18-year-olds, 6 - 17-year-olds and 4 - 16-year-old.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club)

Previous Games

5-2 Win - Vs Vancouver Giants

8-1 Loss - Vs Prince George Cougars

6-3 Win - @ Moose Jaw Warriors

4-2 Win - Vs Calgary Hitmen

4-2 Loss - @ Red Deer Rebels

Next Five Games:

Saturday, October 26 - Vs Regina Pats

Wednesday, October 30 - @ Calgary Hitmen

Friday, November 1 - @ Regina Pats

Saturday, November 2 - @ Brandon Wheat Kings

Wednesday, November 6 - @ Lethbridge Hurricanes

