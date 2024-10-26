Tigers Come up Short in Red Deer

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Tigers and Rebels faced off for the fifth time in 12 games to start the season. While it's early in the campaign, both teams really wanted to the two points at stake as they're battling to get to the top of the Central Division.

The Rebels opened the scoring early in the first period. Only 57 seconds in, Jhett Larson gave the Rebels the early lead with his third of the season. He let a quick snap shot go from the right circle that found the top corner on the short side. The Tigers would respond with their first of the night just before the midway mark of the frame. While on the powerplay, Gavin McKenna found Andrew Basha in the slot with a hard pass that he was able to tip into the back of the net for his fourth. Bryce Pickford also picked up an assist on the tying goal. The Tigers offence kept on rolling and added a second just over four minutes later. Playing 4 on 4 hockey, Oasiz Wiesblatt finished off a nice tic-tac-toe play from Pickford and McKenna with a wrister for his fifth of the season.

The Rebels tied things up midway through the second period while on the man advantage. After a battle in the corner, Carson Birnie passed the puck out front to Jaxon Fuder where he was able to tuck it in for his second of the year. The Rebels would add another before the end of the middle frame to take a 3-2 lead heading into the third. With five minutes remaining, Jeramiah Roberts found Birnie streaking towards the net with a pass that he was able to redirect into the back of the cage for his fourth.

The Tigers pressured hard in the third, outshooting the Rebels for the third straight period. The goalies would stand tall for both teams in the final frame though. With only a few minutes left, the Tigers decided to pull the goalie for the extra attacker. Unfortunately, Ollie Josephson was able to find the empty net on a clear from his offensive zone to make it a 4-2 victory for the Rebels.

Harrison Meneghin got the start in net for the Tigers. He made 29 saves on 32 shots, including a number of highlight reel stops.

Special Teams:

PP: 1/2 - 50%

PK: 2/3 - 66.7%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Carson Birnie - Red Deer

Gavin McKenna - Medicine Hat

Chase Wutzke - Red Deer

Supplement King Hardest Working Player - Nate Corbet

The Tigers are back in action Saturday night when they host their Tigers Fight Cancer night against the Regina Pats. Game time is 7:00 PM (MT) and tickets are available on tixx.ca. You can also listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.

