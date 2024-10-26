Game Day Hub: October 26 vs. Edmonton

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Glass Palace on Saturday, October 26 at 6:00 p.m. Come in your best Halloween costume for Keep Portland Fear'd Night at the VMC!

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Follow the Winterhawks: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, November 15 - Hawks Fight Hunger - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 22 - Toy Drive - BUY TICKETS

Friday, November 29 - Hometown Heroes - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks nearly completed a comeback but fell just short, losing 4-3 in overtime to the Tri-City Americans. Despite Tri-City building a 3-0 lead with two first-period goals and an early tally in the second, the Hawks stormed back in the third. Ryan Miller sparked the rally at 1:46 with a close-range tip-in, followed by captain Kyle Chyzowski's power-play goal at 4:12 off a setup from Tyson Jugnauth. Miller struck again midway through the period, batting the puck into a wide-open net on the power play to level the score at 3-3. The game remained tied through regulation, but the Americans clinched the win 33 seconds into overtime, giving Portland a point.

Keep Portland Fear'd Night

Celebrate spooky season with the Portland Winterhawks on Keep Portland Fear'd Night this Saturday, October 26, as they face off against the Edmonton Oil Kings at 6:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy an action-packed night of hockey alongside a range of Halloween-themed activities. The evening kicks off with trick-or-treating on the concourse, perfect for young fans, and features lively performances from the Rosebuds Dance Team. The excitement continues with a Chuck-a-Puck contest, Halloween music, and a costume contest where fans can show off their best outfits for a chance to win signed Winterhawks gear and future game tickets.

A highlight of the night will be the exclusive jersey auction, where fans can bid on game-worn, Halloween-themed jerseys from the starting lineup. Each jersey is signed, offering a unique collectible for fans. Plus, the Winterhawks' Halloween merchandise collection will be available for purchase, adding to the festive spirit. Fans can also support the Winterhawks Foundation by joining the 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefiting local education initiatives. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum!

Sing Along Song: Monster Mash by Bobby Pickett

BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE

Evaluating Edmonton

The Portland Winterhawks (6-4-2) are set for a crucial matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings (4-5-0-1) at home, aiming to bounce back from a recent slide. Edmonton, ranked 9th in the Eastern Conference, brings a mix of offensive talent led by Gavin Hodnett who has notched 13 points (4G, 9A) in 10 games. Behind him, Gracyn Sawchyn and Adam Jecho add depth and scoring ability, with Sawchyn posting 10 points (4G, 6A) in seven games and Jecho contributing 8 points (3G, 5A) in egight games. The Oil Kings have also proven to be a threat on the power play, with Hodnett and Sawchyn combining for six power-play points this season.

On defense, the Oil Kings face some challenges, entering tonight's matchup with a -4 goal differential and looking to tighten up in their own zone. Goaltender Alex Worthington has carried much of the load, aiming to improve his stats and give Edmonton a chance to hang in against Portland's high-pressure offense. Portland's power-play unit, one of the best in the Western Conference at 28.6%, will play a critical role. Edmonton's penalty kill is solid (81.4%), but the Winterhawks can exploit any lapses by applying pressure. Another key will be faceoff success, with Edmonton's Sawchyn boasting a 53.3% win rate in the circle.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry FF. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at SeaBee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible. -

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on-sale NOW for the 2024-25 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season. -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.