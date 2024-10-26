Cougars Soar To 6-3 Win Over Victoria Royals

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars climbed back into the win column with an impressive 6-3 victory over their division rival Victoria Royals, Friday at the CN Centre.

Riley Heidt put together a massive night offensively, compiling a goal and four assists in the win. Kohen Ziemmer scored twice in the win, and Borya Valis, Viliam Kmec, and Terik Parascak had tallies. Joshua Ravensbergen picked up his seventh win of the season, making 34 saves.

GOALS

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Royals at 8:12 - Justin Kipkie (3) (PP) assisted by Cole Reschny and Teydon Trembecky // On a Royal power-play, the puck found Royals captain Justin Kipkie who wired a wrist shot from the blue-line and past Josh Ravensbergen to give the Royals the lead.

1-1 at 11:32 - Borya Valis (6) (PP) assisted by Riley Heidt and Viliam Kmec // The Cougars found the equalizer shortly after as the Cats snapped the puck around the offensive zone and Borya Valis wired a wrist shot from the left circle by Jayden Kraus to knot the game up at one.

2nd PERIOD:

2-1 Cougars at 6:13 - Viliam Kmec (2) assisted by Terik Parascak and Riley Heidt // The Cougars took their first lead of the game as a Terik Parascak feed was hit home by a Viliam Kmec one-timer in the high slot area and through the legs of Kraus to put Prince George ahead 2-1.

3-1 Cougars at 9:12 - Terik Parascak (6) assisted by Borya Valis and Riley Heidt // The Cougars connected once again as a 3 on 1 was created by the line of Borya Valis, Riley Heidt, and Terik Parascak. After some terrific passing from the top line, Parascak fired the puck off a Royal skate and past Kraus to make it 3-1.

4-1 Cougars at 12:56 - Koehn Ziemmer (5) (PP) assisted by Riley Heidt // The Cougars kept the pedal to the metal and again connected on the man advantage. Prince George had tons of pressure on the power play and Koehn Ziemmer wired home his fifth of the season to put the Cats ahead 4-1.

3rd PERIOD:

4-2 Cougars at 0:59 - Reggie Newman (3) assisted by Tanner Scott and Markus Loponen // The Royals came out flying in the third period and they got rewarded early. A loose puck sprung loose at the right side of the goal and the puck was slide home by Reggie Newman to make it a two-goal game.

5-2 Cougars at 7:50 - Koehn Ziemmer (6) assisted by Hunter Laing and Ephram McNutt // Despite a late push from the Royals, the Cats were able to chip away and get a goal back. Koehn Ziemmer dragged his way into the high slot area and fired home his second goal of the night to give Prince George a 5-2 lead.

5-3 Cougars at 9:45 - Markus Loponen (4) assisted by Tanner Scott and Reggie Newman // Victoria would not go away and once again found the back of the night. After an initial shot from Tanner Scott, the puck came loose at the left wing and was put home by Winnipeg Jets prospect Markus Loponen to make it 5-3.

6-3 Cougars at 18:24 (6) (EN) - Riley Heidt (6) // With the Royals net empty, a point shot was registered by Justin Kipkie which Koehn Ziemmer blocked, the puck was then recovered by Riley Heidt who put the puck into the awning cage on a breakaway to put the icing of the cake for a 6-3 Cougars win.

FINAL SCORE:

VIC: 3 PG: 6

FINAL SHOTS:

VIC: 37 PG: 42

POWER-PLAYS:

VIC: 1-1 PG: 2-3

GOALTENDING:

VIC: Jayden Kraus: 58:58 - 36/41

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 60:00 - 34/37

3 STARS:

1.PG: Riley Heidt (1-4-5)

2.PG: Koehn Ziemmer (2-0-2)

3.PG: Borya Valis (1-1-2)

