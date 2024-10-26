Warriors Look for Bounce Back in Kamloops Saturday

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Kamloops, B.C. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will be looking to get back into the win column on Saturday night when they continue their five-game BC Division road trip in Kamloops.

The Warriors opened the road trip on Friday with a 6-0 loss to the Rockets in Kelowna, which was the team's sixth straight loss.

"The accountability piece, a lot of that needs to come from the players and they need to find it in themselves," Warriors assistant coach Curtis Pereverzoff said. "For us as a coaching staff, we just have to continue to teach and show examples where were playing the right way and we give ourselves chances."

The Warriors enter Saturday with a 3-8-1-0 record, which puts them three points behind Regina for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Moose Jaw will meet the Blazers for the only time this season, Kamloops has a 5-6-1-0 record and are in ninth place in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are being led by Lynden Lakovic with six goals and 16 points in 13 games, while Brayden Yager has seven goals and 14 points in nine games.

On the other side, Kamloops' offence is paced by Nathan Behm with 11 goals and 18 points in 11 games, while Emmitt Finnie has six goals and 14 points in nine games.

The Warriors and Blazers meet at 7 p.m. Saskatchewan time. Tune into all the action on CHL TV and Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:40 p.m.

