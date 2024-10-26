Oil Kings Drop First Game in U.S. to Silvertips

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Everett, Wash. - The Edmonton Oil Kings dropped a 7-2 decision to the Everett Silvertips on Friday night to open up the teams U.S. road swing.

Edmonton responded to Everett's first goal on the contest in the first period with Miroslav Holinka scoring on the powerplay for the Oil Kings, but the Silvertipls would then take a 4-1 lead four minutes into the second period. Gavin Hodnett scored on the powerplay to make it 4-2, but that's as close as Edmonton could get in the contest.

Everett added one more in the second and two in the third to take the 7-2 decision. Carter Bear had a hat-trick, Dominik Rymon scored twice, and Julien Maze and Jesse Heslop each had one.

Alex Worthington was pulled after the sixth Everett goal with about 10 minutes to play after stopping 18 of 24, giving way to Hudson Perry who stopped nine of 10 shots he faced in relief.

The Oil Kings were outshot 34-21 and the powerplay was 2-for-6, and the penalty kill was 6-for-9.

Edmonton will look to get back into the win column on Saturday as they visit the Portland Winterhawks.

