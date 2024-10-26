Oil Kings Looking to Bounce Back against Winterhawks

October 26, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland, Ore. - The Edmonton Oil Kings will get right back on the proverbial horse on tonight as they look to bounce back as they take on the Portland Winterhawks at the Veterans Memorial Colesium.

The Oil Kings fell 7-2 to Everett on Friday night with Miroslav Holinka and Gavin Hodnett scoring powerplay goals.

Tonight marks the first and only meeting of the season between Portland and Edmonton. Last year, Edmonton grabbed a 5-4 win at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Marshall Finnie and Adam Jechon both had two points in that win. It will also be the first time since October of 2022 that the Oil Kings will visit Portland, a game that saw Portland win 5-2. Of the 20 players dressed for Edmonton on that October 11, 2022 game, just four of them remain on the team, including Marshall Finnie, Gavin Hodnett, and Ethan MacKenzie, as well as Alex Worthington who was the backup that evening.

The Oil Kings powerplay will look to continue its hot stretch tonight as well as it's gone 5-for-11 in the last two games.

Game time from Portland is 7 p.m. MT, and 6 p.m. Local Time.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gavin Hodnett (10, 4-9-13)

Gracyn Sawchyn (7, 4-6-10)

Adam Jecho (8, 3-5-8)

Miroslav Holinka (8, 4-3-7)

Lukas Sawchyn (10, 1-5-6)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Rhys Pederson is 3 games away from 100 in the WHL.

F Cole Miller is 3 games away from 200 in the WHL.

F Landon Hanson is 7 games away from 100 in the WHL

D Parker Alcos is 13 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Gavin Hodnett is 11 assists away from 100 in the WHL

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 9 assists away from 100 in the WHL

Winterhawks Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Kyle Chyzowski (12, 8-11-19)

Tyson Jugnauth (10, 3-9-12)

Diego Buttazzoni (9, 5-6-11)

Tyson Yaremko (12, 6-4-10)

Ryan Miller (12, 5-4-9)

