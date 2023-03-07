Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Starts Four-Game Homestand on Wednesday

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Mar. 1 - PENGUINS 3 at Hershey 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rallied from being down, 3-1, in the third period to tie things up, but two late goals by Hershey proved to be the Penguins' undoing. Rookie Justin Addamo tallied twice on the power play for his first two AHL goals.

Saturday, Mar. 4 - PENGUINS 2 at Cleveland 3 (OT)

The AHL's first outdoor game in five years had its start delayed for five ours due to weather, but then went to overtime. Peter DiLiberatore and Raivis Ansons found the net for the Penguins in the first period, but the Monsters won 31 seconds into OT.

Sunday, Mar. 5 - PENGUINS 6 at Cleveland 4

The Penguins erased three different deficits, then utilized a pair of power-play goals by Drake Caggiula to get back in the win column. Ty Glover notched the Pens' first two goals, one of which came on a penalty shot. Alex Nylander reached 25 goals and 50 points on the season.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 8 - PENGUINS vs. Toronto

The Penguins start a four-game homestand by hosting the North Division-leading Toronto Marlies. The Marlies have lost three of their last four games, but still own the best record in the East (37-16-2-1).

Friday, Mar. 10 - PENGUINS vs. Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley go head-to-head for the ninth time this season. The season series is currently split at four wins apiece, with the Pens winning the last bout, 4-3.

Saturday, Mar. 11 - PENGUINS vs. Utica

The Penguins will have their annual St. Patrick's Celebration when the Comets fly into town on Saturday. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will wear special, St. Pat's themed sweaters to be auctioned off at a later date.

Ice Chips

- Over its last 15 games, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's power play is 18-for-58 (31.0%).

- The Penguins are now 14-2-2-0 (.833) all-time against the Monsters.

- Alex Nylander's 25 goals rank tied for fifth in the AHL.

- Nylander has 12 points (6G-6A) in his last 10 games.

- Valtteri Puustinen has 12 points (4G-8A) in his last 10 games.

- Puustinen leads Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 13 multi-point games this season.

- Nylander is the first Penguins forward to reach 50 points in a season since 2017-18 (D. Sprong & J. Dea).

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 55 34 14 5 2 75 .682

2. Providence 55 32 13 8 2 74 .673

3. Charlotte 56 32 19 3 2 69 .616

4. Lehigh Valley 56 28 22 3 3 62 .554

5. Springfield 55 28 21 2 4 62 .564

6. Bridgeport 55 25 22 7 1 58 .527

7. Hartford 55 24 21 3 7 58 .527

8. PENGUINS 55 23 23 4 5 55 .500

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 54 25 25 50

Valtteri Puustinen 55 21 26 47

Drake Caggiula 49 14 26 40

Filip Hållander 38 9 21 30

Tyler Sikura 54 7 17 24

Mitch Reinke 48 1 23 24

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 25 10-9-5 2.47 .917 1

Taylor Gauthier* 15 7-2-3 2.53 .914 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 8 Toronto Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Mar. 10 Lehigh Valley Mohegan Sun Arena 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 11 Utica Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Mar. 2 (LW) Drake Caggiula Recalled to PIT

Fri, Mar. 3 (LW) Drake Caggiula Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Mar. 3 (LW) Drew O'Connor Reassigned from PIT

Sat, Mar. 4 (LW) Drew O'Connor Recalled to PIT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.