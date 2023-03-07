Belleville Sens to Celebrate Legacy of the Belleville Bulls on "History of Hockey Night"

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce details for this season's "History of Hockey Night", on March 25, 2023, when the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL affiliate of the Nashville Predators) make their only visit of the season to CAA Arena.

It's no secret that the hockey history in the City of Belleville and Bay of Quinte Region runs deep, so as they did with the McFarlands during the 2018-19 season, the Belleville Senators will pay homage to the Quinte area's hockey past by recognizing the lasting imprint left by the Belleville Bulls.

The former Ontario Hockey League franchise operated in Belleville and played out of the former Yardmen Arena (now CAA Arena), from 1981 through to 2015, winning six OHL East Division titles, two OHL Eastern Conference championships and one OHL crown. The Bulls also represented Belleville twice in the Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup tournament, while graduating more than 70 players to National Hockey League. Many other former Bulls spent time developing in the American Hockey League, with five former players currently calling the league home. The organization also saw dozens of former players move on to successful hockey careers in other leagues, or careers outside of the game. The Bulls name has become synonymous with Belleville even since the team's departure, with the City's minor hockey organization continuing to operate under the title and branding.

"We are excited to celebrate the legacy of the Belleville bulls on March 25th," said Belleville Sens Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews. "The Bay of Quinte is a hockey community at heart, with a rich history and it's important that we pay tribute to the teams that contributed to our fans love of the game."

To mark the occasion, the Senators will wear the iconic "gold" Belleville Bulls uniform for the night, with jerseys featuring the red "standing bull" crest on the front, and both the Belleville Bulls and Belleville Senators secondary logos on the shoulders. The jerseys will be auctioned off online via DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Belleville Sens. The auction will open during the second intermission on Saturday March 25, 2023 and will run until 3:59 p.m. ET on Saturday April 1, 2023. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction will be used to promote minor hockey programming and development in the Belleville and area.

The Senators will also welcome back Belleville Bulls alumni and recognize the team's past successes, while incorporating the Bulls into the night's in-arena theming.

Tickets to History of Hockey Night" honouring the Belleville Bulls and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster. Further information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, is available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.