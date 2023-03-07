Wild Fend Off Admirals, Win Third Straight

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Iowa Wild held off a late rally from the Milwaukee Admirals Tuesday night and earned a third consecutive victory by a 5-3 score. Marco Rossi had a goal and two assists in Iowa's win.

Iowa struck quickly to take a 1-0 lead. Nic Petan threw a shot into the left pad of Yaroslav Askarov (21 saves) on the rush, and the rebound kicked directly to Rossi for a forehand finish at 1:16 of the first period. Daemon Hunt picked up a secondary assist on the goal.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 11-5 in the first period, but the Wild entered the intermission up 1-0.

Michael Milne doubled the advantage for the Wild shortly before the midway mark of the second period. Milne drove the Milwaukee net after receiving a pass from Rossi and jammed the puck underneath the right pad of Askarov at 9:48.

Joe Hicketts made it 3-0 in favor of Iowa with 7:02 to go in the middle frame. After Rossi forced a turnover on the wall, he set up Hicketts at the right point for a seeing-eye shot through a screen and past Askarov.

Sammy Walker provided the third goal of the period at 17:39. Simon Johansson and Hunt combined to set up Walker in the left circle, who walked in on Askarov and collected his own rebound before scoring his team-leading 24th goal of the season.

The Wild entered the second intermission trailing 18-13 in shots but up 4-0 on the scoreboard.

Egor Afanasyev put Milwaukee on the board at 1:09 of the third period with a power-play goal off the rush that found its way through Zane McIntyre (27 saves).

Tye Felhaber made it 4-2 with 3:55 remaining with a long shot through traffic.

The Admirals pulled within one goal with 1:45 to play when a back door chance for Cole Schneider was ruled to have crossed the goal line after an extended replay review.

Steven Fogarty iced the game for Iowa with 23 seconds remaining. Tanner Kaspick knocked a puck out to center ice and sprung Fogarty for the empty-net tally.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 30-26. The Wild went 0-for-5 on the power play while the Admirals were 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Mar. 11 at 6 p.m. to take on the Manitoba Moose on Country Night presented by CenturyLink. Fans in attendance at Saturday's contest will also have the opportunity to experience a free Russell Dickerson concert immediately following the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.