Wild Fend Off Admirals, Win Third Straight
March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Iowa Wild held off a late rally from the Milwaukee Admirals Tuesday night and earned a third consecutive victory by a 5-3 score. Marco Rossi had a goal and two assists in Iowa's win.
Iowa struck quickly to take a 1-0 lead. Nic Petan threw a shot into the left pad of Yaroslav Askarov (21 saves) on the rush, and the rebound kicked directly to Rossi for a forehand finish at 1:16 of the first period. Daemon Hunt picked up a secondary assist on the goal.
Milwaukee outshot Iowa 11-5 in the first period, but the Wild entered the intermission up 1-0.
Michael Milne doubled the advantage for the Wild shortly before the midway mark of the second period. Milne drove the Milwaukee net after receiving a pass from Rossi and jammed the puck underneath the right pad of Askarov at 9:48.
Joe Hicketts made it 3-0 in favor of Iowa with 7:02 to go in the middle frame. After Rossi forced a turnover on the wall, he set up Hicketts at the right point for a seeing-eye shot through a screen and past Askarov.
Sammy Walker provided the third goal of the period at 17:39. Simon Johansson and Hunt combined to set up Walker in the left circle, who walked in on Askarov and collected his own rebound before scoring his team-leading 24th goal of the season.
The Wild entered the second intermission trailing 18-13 in shots but up 4-0 on the scoreboard.
Egor Afanasyev put Milwaukee on the board at 1:09 of the third period with a power-play goal off the rush that found its way through Zane McIntyre (27 saves).
Tye Felhaber made it 4-2 with 3:55 remaining with a long shot through traffic.
The Admirals pulled within one goal with 1:45 to play when a back door chance for Cole Schneider was ruled to have crossed the goal line after an extended replay review.
Steven Fogarty iced the game for Iowa with 23 seconds remaining. Tanner Kaspick knocked a puck out to center ice and sprung Fogarty for the empty-net tally.
Milwaukee outshot Iowa 30-26. The Wild went 0-for-5 on the power play while the Admirals were 1-for-4 with the man advantage.
Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Mar. 11 at 6 p.m. to take on the Manitoba Moose on Country Night presented by CenturyLink. Fans in attendance at Saturday's contest will also have the opportunity to experience a free Russell Dickerson concert immediately following the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2023
- Colorado Upended in Calgary, 5-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Wild Fend Off Admirals, Win Third Straight - Iowa Wild
- Admirals' Comeback Falls Short - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Fall Short Despite Late Surge Sparked by Luff - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Come Together In 4-1 Win Over Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Series Preview: March 8 vs. Coachella Valley - Henderson Silver Knights
- $2 Beers Friday and Youth Jersey Giveaway Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Belleville Sens to Celebrate Legacy of the Belleville Bulls on "History of Hockey Night" - Belleville Senators
- San Diego Gulls to Host St. Patrick's Day Game on Saturday, March 11 - San Diego Gulls
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign 2021 First-Round Pick Corson Ceulemans to Three-Year Entry Level Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Hockey, Hops & Hope Returns March 14 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- By the Numbers: March 7 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Silver Knights' Morozov Suspended One Game - AHL
- Griffins Embark on Four-Game Week as Playoffs Near - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 29, No. 21 - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens Acquire Forward Graham McPhee from Bakersfield Condors - Belleville Senators
- Bears Head to Providence for Pair with Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Forward Boko Imama Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Starts Four-Game Homestand on Wednesday - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Pink in the Rink Highlights 3-Game Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center to Hold Stroke Awareness Night March 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- Flyers Sign Will Zmolek - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Meeting with Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.