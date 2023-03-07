Belleville Sens Acquire Forward Graham McPhee from Bakersfield Condors

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are today announcing the acquisition of forward Graham McPhee, from the Bakersfield Condors, in exchange for defenceman Xavier Bernard.

The 24-year-old from Bethesda, Maryland, was originally selected in the 5th round of the 2016 National Hockey League Entry Draft (149th overall) by the Edmonton Oilers and has appeared in 27 games with the Condors this season, registering five points (one goal, four assists).

The 6-foot, 192 lb winger's professional career includes 16 points (six goals, ten assists) in 63 career American Hockey League games, all with Bakersfield, and three assists in three ECHL games with the Fort Wayne Komets (2022-23). McPhee also dressed in 21 games for the Vienna Capitals in Austria (2020-21), with five points (two goals, three assists) in 21 games.

"Graham is a hard-working, character forward that plays the game the right way and will be a welcome addition to our group, particularly on the penalty kill," said Belleville Sens General Manager Ryan Bowness.

Prior to turning pro, McPhee spent two seasons (2014-2016) with the United States National Team Development Program and four years (2016-2020) at Boston College, where he put up 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists) in 138 NCAA games.

The Senators' push for a Calder Cup Playoff spot continues tomorrow night in Laval, Quebec, against the Rocket. Belleville's three-game road trip continues Friday, March 10, against the Comets in Utica, New York and Saturday, March 11, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

