Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Monsters

March 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm to Cleveland from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In 25 appearances for the Monsters this season, Bjorgvik-Holm posted 0-2-2 with six penalty minutes and added 1-3-4 with 23 penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 19 appearances for Kalamazoo.

A 6'3", 195 lb. left-shooting native of Oslo, Norway, Bjorgvik-Holm, 20, was selected by Columbus in the fifth round (145th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and notched 1-6-7 with 14 penalty minutes in 41 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-21 and 2022-23. Prior to his professional career, Bjorgvik-Holm registered 5-27-32 with 129 penalty minutes in 111 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads spanning the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons and supplied an even rating in two appearances for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in 2018-19. Internationally, Bjorgvik-Holm skated for Norway at the 2020-21 IIHF World Championship.

